 WATCH VIDEO: The Moment Suspended Senator Omo-agege Ran Away With The Mace Of Senate — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WATCH VIDEO: The Moment Suspended Senator Omo-agege Ran Away With The Mace Of Senate

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Suspended Senator Omo-agege Runs With The Mace Of Senate at the national assembly Watch Video Below..

The post WATCH VIDEO: The Moment Suspended Senator Omo-agege Ran Away With The Mace Of Senate appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.