Watch Yemisi Fancy Hop On "Gimme Love" — Nigeria Today

Watch Yemisi Fancy Hop On “Gimme Love”

Multi-talented Afrohouse singer, Yemisi Fancy connects with producer Krizbeatz to create Gimme Love a sexy mid-tempo stunner that hints of young love and sizzles with each note.

The song was produced by Kriz Beatz.

Click to listen to the song below:

The M-Net series Tinsel actress launched into the music scene in October 2015 with her single, Faraway.

In January 2017, Yemisi Fancy was signed to indie record label, Meshtro Entertainment and a second single, the Sess produced Oyari followed shortly after. Playing in the genre of Afro-house, Oyari received positive reviews and considerable airplay.

In August 2017, she made her first connection with Krizbeatz and the result was, Disco, a dance pop confection.

A forthcoming EP is presently in the works.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

