Watch your Favourite Movies on the Go with Adanonic- A Mobile Cinema App for Nigerian Movies — Nigeria Today

Watch your Favourite Movies on the Go with Adanonic- A Mobile Cinema App for Nigerian Movies

Adanonic Inc. releases their latest revolutionary technological innovation “ADANONIC” today on App Store and Google Play Store. ADANONIC is your on-the-go and mobile cinema App for the latest movies that are showing in cinemas across Nigeria. ADANONIC is the diaspora solution for Nigerians and Nollywood lovers in the diaspora. Watch the latest Nollywood movies on […]

