Watching Andres Iniesta Play Is A Pleasure – Ernesto Valverde — Nigeria Today

Watching Andres Iniesta Play Is A Pleasure – Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde has praised Andres Iniesta following the midfielder’s starring role in the 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

Andres Iniesta pulled the strings on Saturday night as Barcelona tore Sevilla apart, triumphing in the competition for the fourth consecutive season.

The 33-year-old is widely expected to depart Camp Nou at the end of the season, however, with a move to the Chinese Super League being mooted.

Valverde, who has won his first piece of silverware at the helm of the club, admitted that he withdrew Iniesta in the closing moments so as to maximise his moment in the spotlight.

“Let’s see what happens. He has to make the decision. See it, enjoy it,” Valverde is quoted by Mundo as saying.

“I wanted people to give him a tribute for his party. It is marking an era.

“It’s a pleasure to see him play. He does easy things that are so difficult. I would have given an arm when I was a player to do what Andres does.”

