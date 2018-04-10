Watching pornography together as a couple is a sin — Ghanaian man claims — Nigeria Today

Watching pornography together as a couple is a sin — Ghanaian man claims

Below is an opinion post concerning religious people watching leaked sex tapes. The post is written by Chris-Vincent Agyapong Febiri which he sent to a Ghanaian website.

In it he spoke of how people who claim to be religious are mostly the ones who love to watch leaked sex tapes which he says are no different from porn.

He wrote:

”I think I need to remind the religious folks who carry Mohammed and Jesus Christ on their foreheads every day pretending to believe in them and pretending to follow the Quran and the Bible this:

Do you know it’s a SIN to watch p*rn including leaked s*x tapes?

Viewing Pornography is a Sin – Matthew 5:28 is very clear on this. “But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”

Pornography viewed alone or together as a couple is sin. 1 John 2:16 says, “For everything in the world – the cravings of sinful man, the lust of his eyes and the boasting of what he has and does – comes not from the Father but from the world.”

Quran 16:90 states that; “Surely God enjoins justice, kindness and the doing of good, to kith and kin; and He forbids all that is shameful, indecent, evil, rebellious and oppressive.”

Sex tapes are indecent materials under both Islam and Christianity and indulging in their viewing is certainly a sin. Allah equally hates this just as Yahweh does, and if you watch it, you are going straight to hell (Jahannam).

This is why I don’t bother with religion and religious folks anymore because almost everyone is heading to hell—and I am told there is a special worse hell for the hypocrite religious folks.

You guys do not make a good case for your beliefs or God at all!”

