Water crisis: FG declares state of emergency on WASH — Nigeria Today

Water crisis: FG declares state of emergency on WASH

In a bid to tackle the water

crisis in the country, the federal

government has declared a state

of emergency in the Water and

Sanitation Hygiene, WASH,

sector as a way of revitalizing

the deplorable situation in the

country and the attainment of

the Sustainable Development

Goals, SDGs.

This was contained in a

statement signed by the

Director, Press and Public

Relations Unit, Federal

Ministry of Water Resources,

Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, and

made available to Nigerian

Pilot, yesterday.

According to the statement,

the Federal Executive Council

on the National WASH

Action Plan has approved a

memorandum. The Minister

of Water Resources, Engineer

Suleiman Adamu, noted that

the WASH sector is currently in

a crisis situation and requires

urgent action for revitalization.

The minister also commended

the federal government for

providing leadership and

demonstrating the necessary

political will at the highest

level by declaring a state of

emergency in the WASH sector.

Adamu said the ministry

has made significant efforts

through national retreats with

critical stakeholders from the

federal, state governments,

legislators and development

partners that resulted in the

development of a National

WASH Action Plan.

He disclosed that the action

plan will map out a 13-year

revitalization strategy for the

WASH sector including 18

months emergency phase and

five years recovery plan. He

also added that the action plan

will provide for concrete actions

to be taken by the federal

and state governments under

five components comprising

governance, sustainability,

funding, financing and

monitoring and evaluation.

It also includes the

establishment of a National

WASH Fund as a tool for the

promotion of renewed federalstate

partnership and increased

financial investment for WASH,

so as to measure up to the

regional level of funding.

He said the action plan will

change the worrisome situation

and reverse the ugly trend,

while the declaration of a state

of emergency on the sector will

change the narrative.

Following this national

declaration, states and local

governments are expected to

follow suit, through increasing

their political and financial

commitment to the WASH

sector.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

