Water crisis: FG declares state of emergency on WASH — Nigeria Today

Water crisis: FG declares state of emergency on WASH
In a bid to tackle the water
crisis in the country, the federal
government has declared a state
of emergency in the Water and
Sanitation Hygiene, WASH,
sector as a way of revitalizing
the deplorable situation in the
country and the attainment of
the Sustainable Development
Goals, SDGs.
This was contained in a
statement signed by the
Director, Press and Public
Relations Unit, Federal
Ministry of Water Resources,
Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, and
made available to Nigerian
Pilot, yesterday.
According to the statement,
the Federal Executive Council
on the National WASH
Action Plan has approved a
memorandum. The Minister
of Water Resources, Engineer
Suleiman Adamu, noted that
the WASH sector is currently in
a crisis situation and requires
urgent action for revitalization.
The minister also commended
the federal government for
providing leadership and
demonstrating the necessary
political will at the highest
level by declaring a state of
emergency in the WASH sector.
Adamu said the ministry
has made significant efforts
through national retreats with
critical stakeholders from the
federal, state governments,
legislators and development
partners that resulted in the
development of a National
WASH Action Plan.
He disclosed that the action
plan will map out a 13-year
revitalization strategy for the
WASH sector including 18
months emergency phase and
five years recovery plan. He
also added that the action plan
will provide for concrete actions
to be taken by the federal
and state governments under
five components comprising
governance, sustainability,
funding, financing and
monitoring and evaluation.
It also includes the
establishment of a National
WASH Fund as a tool for the
promotion of renewed federalstate
partnership and increased
financial investment for WASH,
so as to measure up to the
regional level of funding.
He said the action plan will
change the worrisome situation
and reverse the ugly trend,
while the declaration of a state
of emergency on the sector will
change the narrative.
Following this national
declaration, states and local
governments are expected to
follow suit, through increasing
their political and financial
commitment to the WASH
sector.
