We all need each other, take some time to read this — Nigeria Today

We all need each other, take some time to read this

A gift that costs no money but one that costs time and your attention is giving someone words of encouragement. Catherine Pulsifer

Being there for others is one of the best gifts you can give someone, sometimes it’s not about the money but just your presence, your words of hope and your attention. The rate of suicide is on the rise every day, most of them could have been averted if we spend a little time to discuss not condemned others. One of the greatest threat to peace everywhere is injustice and this injustice is a product of lack of love and understanding.

Whether you just have a setback or some bit of bad news, all you need to do is to pause a little, sit back and recall all the good moments in life, life may not be fair always, but there is something out there that you want to achieve, and that thing is worth living for. Don’t be afraid of anything that looks or dresses like failure, they are just there to scare you from achieving your dreams, life is a journey the only way to get to the top is to keep moving.

We all need each other to succeed, take a look at the following quotes:

Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is. – Anne Frank. If you are engaged in a conversation with someone and negative thoughts starts to enter your mind, switch your focus immediately to something good, you can do this by giving them a compliment or simply by giving them a nice genuine smile. Ronald Valentino Other people’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality. – Les Brown There are moments when troubles enter our lives and we can do nothing to avoid them. But they are there for a reason. Only when we have overcome them will we understand why they were there. – Paulo Coelho When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us. – Alexander Graham Bell If you have made mistakes, there is always another chance for you. You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing we call ‘failure’ is not the falling down, but the staying down. – Mary Pickford When things go wrong as they sometimes will,

When the road you’re trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low and the debts are high

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.

Life is queer with its twists and turns,

As every one of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about

When he might have won had he stuck it out;

Don’t give up though the pace seems slow–

You may succeed with another blow,

Success is failure turned inside out–

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit–

It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit – Author Unknown When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. – Harriet Beecher Stowe Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure. – Oprah Winfrey When trying to achieve your goals, there will always be times that you drag your feet to the extent that you just feel like giving up. You may not always have the willpower or confidence to overcome these feelings. Positive people around you can help reinstate that confidence. – Sam Davis

Source: Find Joy

