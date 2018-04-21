“We Are In A Cloudy Authoritarian Political Atmosphere” – APC Senator — Nigeria Today

“We Are In A Cloudy Authoritarian Political Atmosphere” – APC Senator
The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has described the nation as being under a “cloudy authoritarian political atmosphere”. According to him, the powers-that-be under the atmosphere equate dissent to disloyalty. The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator made this known in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle […]
The post “We Are In A Cloudy Authoritarian Political Atmosphere” – APC Senator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
