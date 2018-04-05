We are in financial predicament – Ondo Assembly — Nigeria Today

We are in financial predicament – Ondo Assembly

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to bail it out of financial mess.

It lamented the harsh situation of the hallowed chambers.

The lawmakers at a plenary session observed that the situation had got to a stage where they used papers to fan themselves due to enormous heat occasioned by lack of stable electricity and funds to power generators.

They emphasized that they were financially handicapped,stressing that they could not spend without the consent of the executives.

The legislators noted that the financial autonomy of the state of Assembly would go a long way in alleviating their financial predicament.

The Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji raising a matter of urgent importance, appealed to th Akeredolu to release fund to the parliament in order to embark on constituency projects which they never had been deprived of in the last three years.

The Minority leader, Sola Ebiwonjumi debunked reports that the state government had procured utility vehicles and gave them constituency funds.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun said the little contributions of the lawmakers to their constituencies were from personal efforts through loans.

Oloyelogun urged the governor to attend to their needs in the interest of true democratic values.

