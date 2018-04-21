We are not blame for poverty in Nyanza, Raila ODM says - The Standard — Nigeria Today

We are not blame for poverty in Nyanza, Raila ODM says – The Standard
The Standard
We are not blame for poverty in Nyanza, Raila ODM says
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has defended itself against claims by a section of the clergy that the party was undemocratic and anti-development. ODM Chairman John Mbadi also said it was wrong for a section of church leaders to heap blame on the …
