 We are proud of Ugwuanyi’s peace, good governance initiatives – PDP — Nigeria Today
We are proud of Ugwuanyi’s peace, good governance initiatives – PDP

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The national leadership of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the “unprecedented” peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state. The PDP said that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a peaceful leader who honors God and works very hard to provide the dividends of democracy to […]

