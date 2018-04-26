We Are Repositioning BMH Into Varsity Teaching Hospital – Wike — Nigeria Today

We Are Repositioning BMH Into Varsity Teaching Hospital – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the state government is re-positioning the state-owned premier health facility, Braithwaithe Memorial Specialists Hospital, to use it as the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital. This is as he has declared that roll-out of key projects during his administration’s third year anniversary will announce the state as […]

The post We Are Repositioning BMH Into Varsity Teaching Hospital – Wike appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

