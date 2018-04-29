“We are ride or die” Old chat of Nina and Collins professing love for each other on Facebook — Nigeria Today

“We are ride or die” Old chat of Nina and Collins professing love for each other on Facebook
In a post shared by Nina in October 2016, she explained why she loved Collins and said their love is forever.
“Do u guys know y I luv Collinz Onyex…..He is d male version on me ..and trust me we are ride or die,” she wrote.
In reply, Collins wrote: “Awww….you are so sweet, love you foreva.”
According to reports, Collins, Nina’s boyfriend of over a year, was the one who encouraged her to go for the reality show. However, since coming out of the house, they have not spoken, no doubt due to her relationship with Miracle in the house. And Nina has said she doesn’t intend to call him or his family and friends because she doesn’t want negative vibes.
Source – Linda Ikeji
The post “We are ride or die” Old chat of Nina and Collins professing love for each other on Facebook appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!