 'We are shortchanging ourselves by not allowing women to share power' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘We are shortchanging ourselves by not allowing women to share power’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'We are shortchanging ourselves by not allowing women to share power'
The Nation Newspaper
Professor Olabisi Aina teaches Sociology/Gender Studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. A Fellow of the Social Science Academy of Nigeria, she speaks with HANNAH OJO on issues shaping women participation in politics. Why do women in Nigeria
2019 elections: OWN to rally more Nigerian ladies into politicsGuardian (blog)
Break the glass ceiling: How to be a successful woman in businessThe Guardian
More women need to be involved in policy making: Ex-AG DhiyanaRaajjemv (press release) (blog)
economia –Independent Online
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.