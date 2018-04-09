We Can All Relate To This Woman’s Epic In-Store Telkom Meltdown [Video] — Nigeria Today

We Can All Relate To This Woman’s Epic In-Store Telkom Meltdown [Video]

All this video needs is for this ranting woman to ask for the manager and it would be perfection.

Now far be it from me to judge her too harshly, because if you have ever had the misfortune of dealing with Telkom then chances are you’ve felt the same way.

But yeah, you behave like this in public and people are going to think you’re high on flakka. This video, posted a week ago, is now nearing 500 000 views and has more than 7 000 shares.

Via Kaylen Pillay’s Facebook post, let’s watch the unravelling. If the video starts playing without sound, unmute it in the bottom right corner:

Let’s take a moment to bow our heads for the poor bloke who had to deal with that tirade front-on. God, imagine the fuss she kicks up at a restaurant when the waiter brings the salad and they forgot to put the feta on the side.

“I explicitly asked for the feta on the side. No, bring the manager right now. This is a bloody outrage!”

You know what really pisses me off about Telkom? Contracts just roll over, without as much as a courtesy call to tell you you’re locked in for another 24 months, and when you try and get out of that there are cancellation fees coming from every angle.

Telkom don’t care, and if you want results apparently you have to storm a shop and unleash a tirade that goes viral on Facebook.

Now you can either resort to these measures, or you can opt to take a deal with an internet service provider that actually gives a hoot about its customers.

[source:goodthingsguy]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

