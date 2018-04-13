 We Didn’t Arrest Adeyanju – Police — Nigeria Today
We Didn’t Arrest Adeyanju – Police

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) on Friday denied that they had arrested an activist, Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Concerned Nigerians Pro-Democracy Group. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the denial followed reports that Adeyanju was arrested at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, during the daily sit-out in demand for the […]

