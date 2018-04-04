 We don’t market, install solar panel – EEDC cautions customers — Nigeria Today
We don’t market, install solar panel – EEDC cautions customers

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Wednesday, cautioned its customers over the activities of some unidentified persons parading as its staff. It said such persons were in the habit of visiting homes of unsuspecting customers, issuing them application forms for subscription to solar panel and collecting amounts ranging from N7,500.00 from them for that purpose. […]

