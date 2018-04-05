We increased Train fare because rich people use it more than the poor – Amaechi - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

We increased Train fare because rich people use it more than the poor – Amaechi – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
We increased Train fare because rich people use it more than the poor – Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi, minister for transportation, says the train fares between Kaduna and Abuja was increased because majority of those using the service are rich. Speaking on Thursday at the 3rd edition of the Kaduna Investment Summit, Amaechi said the …
