We Lost Our Heads Vs Liverpool, Says Roma Manager Eusebio Di Francesco — Nigeria Today

We Lost Our Heads Vs Liverpool, Says Roma Manager Eusebio Di Francesco

AS Roma’s manager Eusebio Di Francesco said that his team lost their heads in the 5-2 defeat by Liverpool in their Champions League, semi-final, first-leg at Anfield on Tuesday but added that his team had to believe they could turn the tie around.

“We had an excellent start but then we lost our heads and the ability to stay in the game and so we got ourselves into difficulty,” he told reporters.

“We really weren’t good for 50 minutes and we lost all the challenges and duels and couldn’t even make simple five yard passes,” said the Italian whose team had been 5-0 down.

But two goals in the final nine minutes – an Edin Dzeko strike and a Diego Perotti penalty — gave Roma hope they could make an unlikely comeback at the Stadio Olimpico next Wednesday.

“We have to believe for the return game. You have to believe because in football everything is possible, even if it will not be easy,” said Di Francesco.

“I don’t want to hear about ‘miracles’ because it is about believing in your work and what we do. It is going to be different from the Barca game, it will be tougher. But whoever doesn’t believe should stay at home,” he added.

