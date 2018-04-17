We Might Have A New John McEnroe On Our Hands After Tennis Player Meltdown [Video] — Nigeria Today

We Might Have A New John McEnroe On Our Hands After Tennis Player Meltdown [Video]

‘You have got to be kidding me’ is one of John McEnroe’s catchphrases, and now and again he pops up in an ad or movie to cash in on his notoriously bad temper.

It looked like he had passed the baton on to Nick Kyrgios, the Ozzie player who has made a habit out of being a knob on court, but then up stepped American Jared Donaldson.

This one is straight out of the ‘toddler wailing in the corner’ playbook, taking place during the second set of his first-round Monte Carlo match against Albert Ramos-Viñolas yesterday.

Here’s NewsAU:

The 21-year-old Donaldson was adamant [chair umpire] Gabas checked the wrong mark in the clay and squared up to the official while shouting at him insisting that what the umpire was pointing at “wasn’t a mark”. He then refused to play the next game until a supervisor was called to the court, claiming “I can call the supervisor whenever I want”.

That’s the bit where he spits out the dummy and stamps his feet on the ground.

Here’s the first part of the brat’s behaviour, showing the serve itself, and the meltdown beginning in earnest at the 30-second mark:

The entire Donaldson @JaredD episode… I feel the umpire is right here… pic.twitter.com/kgvi2KKass — Ardeal (@UnArdeal) April 16, 2018

And then what came next:

‘The supervisor came out and the call was not overturned. Before play resumed, the chair umpire gave a code violation to Jared Donaldson for his earlier behavior. Jared wasn’t happy with that so he called the supervisor out a 2nd time. “I’m being treated unfairly,” he said. pic.twitter.com/jwdyd02Muw — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) April 17, 2018

Something tells me ‘supervisor, supervisor, supervisor’ isn’t going to have the same staying power as McEnroe’s ‘are you kidding me’.

The little twat didn’t even shake the umpire’s hand at the end of the match, which he lost 3-6, 3-6:

A still fuming Jared Donaldson blanks the umpire. Ramos Vinolas through in straight sets earlier today. Crowd – who’d kinda taken JD’s side following the row – voice their disapproval #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/sAXJW4g8RE — Eoghan (@patritennis) April 16, 2018

Definitely voted for Trump.

Looks like the Prince, Roger Federer, might have to tell young Jared how the game of tennis is supposed to be played.

[source:newsau]

