 We Might Have A New John McEnroe On Our Hands After Tennis Player Meltdown [Video] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

We Might Have A New John McEnroe On Our Hands After Tennis Player Meltdown [Video]

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

‘You have got to be kidding me’ is one of John McEnroe’s catchphrases, and now and again he pops up in an ad or movie to cash in on his notoriously bad temper.

It looked like he had passed the baton on to Nick Kyrgios, the Ozzie player who has made a habit out of being a knob on court, but then up stepped American Jared Donaldson.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This one is straight out of the ‘toddler wailing in the corner’ playbook, taking place during the second set of his first-round Monte Carlo match against Albert Ramos-Viñolas yesterday.

Here’s NewsAU:

The 21-year-old Donaldson was adamant [chair umpire] Gabas checked the wrong mark in the clay and squared up to the official while shouting at him insisting that what the umpire was pointing at “wasn’t a mark”.

He then refused to play the next game until a supervisor was called to the court, claiming “I can call the supervisor whenever I want”.

That’s the bit where he spits out the dummy and stamps his feet on the ground.

Here’s the first part of the brat’s behaviour, showing the serve itself, and the meltdown beginning in earnest at the 30-second mark:

And then what came next:

Something tells me ‘supervisor, supervisor, supervisor’ isn’t going to have the same staying power as McEnroe’s ‘are you kidding me’.

The little twat didn’t even shake the umpire’s hand at the end of the match, which he lost 3-6, 3-6:

Definitely voted for Trump.

Looks like the Prince, Roger Federer, might have to tell young Jared how the game of tennis is supposed to be played.

[source:newsau]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.