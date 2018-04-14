We must fix IEBC to avoid being the laughing stock on electoral contests - The Standard — Nigeria Today

We must fix IEBC to avoid being the laughing stock on electoral contests – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
We must fix IEBC to avoid being the laughing stock on electoral contests
The Standard
It is amazing how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seems adept at repeating its own negative history. And frustrating that we never seem to learn from history, even as recently as 2013! There is no doubt that the 2013 …
Chebukati calls crisis meeting to mend fences at IEBC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!