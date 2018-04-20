We must work hard to uplift others — Nigeria Today

We must work hard to uplift others

By Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom

I woke up yesterday and, like most days, I read the news and boom “Nigerian youths are lazy by president Muhammadu Buhari” stares at me. I clicked and read through. A few moments later, I scanned through my messages and 90% of them was asking for my thought on the news; “What do you make up what President Buhari said?”

I couldn’t reply all, though I tried to make a post to calm down the tension, the truth is, as young people whether we are happy or angry at the statement, it won’t make any difference if we don’t do something about it.

President Buhari message should be a wake-up call to those who are yet to get their PVC to do so, it should be a reminder to those who sit at the top, that they need to stretch forth their hands and lift up others.

As we talked about building a better tomorrow, we can’t go far for if we walk alone. I am always of the opinion that if God blesses you to have 3 shoes, it won’t hurt much if you give out one to your friend who doesn’t have any.

As young people, we need to stand up and be sure that on this journey toward progress and success we don’t leave anyone behind. It is important that we always look back and be happy that our little struggle is drawing us closer to the tomorrow of our dreams.

We are in a race against time, unemployment, poverty, disease, and malnutrition poses a great threat to our future. Believing tomorrow will be better is not enough, we must stand up to ensure that we get it right from electing good people as our leaders, to developing ourselves, then contributing positively to the development of our dear country.

It’s not enough to be angry, we need to stand up, get our PVC, inspire others to do and come 2019, our votes can make a difference

