We Need To Talk About Vicki Momberg’s New Hairstyle In Court Today — Nigeria Today

We Need To Talk About Vicki Momberg’s New Hairstyle In Court Today

*Shakes head slowly*

No, Vicki. No, no, no.

Last time we spoke about Momberg we were finding out what food she dines on inside the walls of “Sun City”, as the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre is euphemistically known.

Last time we spoke she also had her regular hairdo, as you can see above.

Today saw her application for leave to appeal her sentence postponed to April 11, as her legal representative was ill, but that’s not why we are here.

Guys, she is rocking cornrows now.

The image below comes via Karyn Maughan:

Let’s get in closer:

Eish, baba.

Another angle via News24:

And finally a video via this tweet:

WATCH #VickiMomberg is brought up from the cells briefly… she’s got a new hairstyle….. pic.twitter.com/LxtxHJ2NdR — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) April 4, 2018

Apparently shocked gasps greeted her arrival in the courtroom, and Twitter was quick to take the piss.

The South African collected a few responses:

Not everyone was cracking jokes:

I know there are hygienic reasons for rocking the cornrows, but it wasn’t the greatest PR move to arrive with that new ‘do.

What next, a doek on the head a la Helen Zille?

[source:thesouthafrican]

