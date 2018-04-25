We paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8m Chinese rice – NEMA DG, Maihaja — Nigeria Today

We paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8m Chinese rice – NEMA DG, Maihaja
More revelations have emerged over the ongoing probe into the activities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). According to Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, NEMA DG, the agency paid a whopping sum of N400 million in demurrage to clear rice donated by the Chinese government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East […]
