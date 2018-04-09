 We rob stranded motorists with toy gun – Suspect - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 9, 2018


The Eagle Online

We rob stranded motorists with toy gun – Suspect
The suspect, Rilwan Wasiu, from Oyo State, was arrested on Thursday at Adeniji Adele under bridge around 10pm while he was fighting with his girlfriend. By The Eagle Online On Apr 9, 2018. 393 32865. A 20-year-old man arrested by operatives of the
