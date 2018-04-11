We want to meet Buhari –Medallists - The Punch — Nigeria Today

We want to meet Buhari –Medallists – The Punch
The Punch
We want to meet Buhari –Medallists
The Punch
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games para powerlifting gold medallists Esther Oyema, Rowland Ezuruike, as well as silver medallist Lucy Ejike have expressed their delight that Nigeria is in the limelight because of their efforts. Oyema on Tuesday broke …
