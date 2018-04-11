We want to play continental football next season- FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Bosso - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

We want to play continental football next season- FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Bosso – Vanguard
We want to play continental football next season- FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Bosso
FC Ifeanyiubah stamped authority over Sunshine Stars of Akure with a 3-1 win in their NPFL Matchday 16 encounter on Sunday in Nnewi and the club's head coach, Ladan Bosso says with the current form of his lads, they are very hopeful for a continental …
Ladan Bosso hopes to return FC Ifeanyiubah to Africa
