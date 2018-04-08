‘We want to provide needed capacity for Nigerian graphic designers’ — Nigeria Today

‘We want to provide needed capacity for Nigerian graphic designers’

As part of its drive to shore up capacity of graphic designers for the socio-economic development of Nigeria, Ellae Branding Agency has organised a Designer’s Arise Contest. The contest, which has been running online monthly for over two years, has ensured the exposure and award of over 100 graphic designers in the Nigerian space. Noella…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ‘We want to provide needed capacity for Nigerian graphic designers’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

