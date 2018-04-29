We were nervous before we beat Bulgaria 3-0 at USA '94 — Finidi - The Punch — Nigeria Today

We were nervous before we beat Bulgaria 3-0 at USA ’94 — Finidi – The Punch



The Punch We were nervous before we beat Bulgaria 3-0 at USA '94 — Finidi

The Punch

He was the dashing winger who made his debut for Nigeria in 1991 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso, providing three assists for Rashidi Yekini and scoring once in a 7–1 win in Lagos. Then, he was with hometown club, Sharks of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

