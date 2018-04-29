We were nervous before we beat Bulgaria 3-0 at USA '94 — Finidi - The Punch — Nigeria Today

We were nervous before we beat Bulgaria 3-0 at USA ’94 — Finidi – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
We were nervous before we beat Bulgaria 3-0 at USA '94 — Finidi
The Punch
He was the dashing winger who made his debut for Nigeria in 1991 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso, providing three assists for Rashidi Yekini and scoring once in a 7–1 win in Lagos. Then, he was with hometown club, Sharks of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!