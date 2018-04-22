We will develop an industry to generate three million jobs – Emeje — Nigeria Today

We will develop an industry to generate three million jobs – Emeje

As part of its strategic plan to support the Federal Government on job creation, Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI) is partnering Netherlands and indigenous higher institutions of learning to offer Diploma/Degree Certifications in Courier, Logistics, Transport and Management.

Simeon Emeje, chairman of the Institute, said that the Logistics industry in Nigeria is worth trillions of Naira but still struggling to harness its potentials. He however, expressed the optimism that the Institute would live up to its billings in no distant time.

“This is a very serious industry worth trillions of Naira and not up to twenty of it has been tapped. And we as an Institute want to make it happen and this will further trigger investors to come.

“The Institute is targeting at least one million entrepreneurs in the next two years. What this means is that, if the Institute trains one million entrepreneurs they would have capacity to employ at least three persons who will be involved in Logistics, Courier, or Transport,” he said.

While speaking on activities to boost human capacity, Emeje said aside the Diploma Certification (ND & HND) that would be awarded by the Polytechnics; the partnering Universities will offer Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree Certifications in Courier, Logistics & Management, and Courier & Transport respectively, after a five-year period.

“It appears that no foreign or indigenous Diploma/Degree awarding institution offers a Quadruple course (Logistics, Courier, Transport and Management) in a single programme, a feat which has been described as by many as unique”, he said.

Emeje said the Institute has launched a unique product that has four dimensions; Logistics, Courier, Transport and Management, explaining that the four dimensions govern all aspects of human life; hence each dimension is undoubtedly connected to human activity

“Some people might be questioning the rationale behind fusing the four courses. I tell you, Courier, Logistics, Transport and Management are key to national development. No higher institution of learning does this; the closest is on Logistics and Transport. We are here to fill that gap.”

“For instance, Courier – we are talking about time management which goes beyond delivering parcels. Time management conditions your mind to carry out an activity within a limited time, and that’s a critical area in our lives,” he further said.

In a keynote address at the Investiture/Book Presentation organised by CLMI, the Minister of Communications, Abdu-Rheem Adebayo Shittu, described the Institute’s moves as trail-blazing hence this is first of its kind across the globe.

Shittu applauded the Institute for providing leadership amongst organisations that constitute the Nigerian Postal Service System Ecosystem.

“I must at this point commend the promoters of this Institute, as the Institute will not only promote professionalism and train manpower for the industry but will also breed entrepreneurs who will create jobs for Nigerians,” he said.

He described what the Institute is doing as alignment with the ICT strategic roadmap and agenda of the present government which empowers job creation and development.

“It is hoped that an Institute of this nature would be able to carry out effectively substantial research in the postal sector, thereby enhancing efficiency, growth and compete in the global space.”

The Minister was conferred with and honoured as the Grand Patron of the institute as new members were inducted and awards were presented to the Netherland partners who graced the event.

