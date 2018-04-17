We will prove 'biased' CDD wrong again – Kofi Adams - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

We will prove ‘biased’ CDD wrong again – Kofi Adams – GhanaWeb
GhanaWeb
We will prove 'biased' CDD wrong again – Kofi Adams
The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kofi Adams, has dismissed the results of a survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development [CDD], which stated that only 20 percent of persons sampled stated that …
NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House
NPP will win massively if today was election day – Report
NDC Would Win Massively If Elections Were Held Today
