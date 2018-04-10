We will remain proactive in ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians is optimised - Emefiele — Nigeria Today

We will remain proactive in ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians is optimised – Emefiele

Central Bank governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele says the Federal government remains proactive in ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians is optimized at any point in time.

Emefiele disclosed this while speaking at the 25th CBN seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

The CBN boss who was represented by the deputy governor, corporate services, Mr. Edward Adamu also predicted that Nigeria’s foreign reserves would soon hit $50 billion mark.

“Foreign exchange supply has improved since the establishment of the Investors and Exporters, I&E, window, with autonomous inflows of over $20 billion through this window alone from April 2017 to date.” he said

He disclosed that Nigeria’s Foreign exchange reserves have recovered significantly from a low of just over $23 billion in October 2016 to about $47.37 billion as at April 5, 2018. According to him, the Foreign exchange reserves will continue to grow. Following recent accretion, Foreign reserves may be about $50 billion sometime later this year.

“For one, our import bill may have fallen but our manufacturing and agriculture sectors still have a long way to go, if we must attain self-sufficiency in those sectors. We must not be quick to discard the restrictive measures, which aided our recovery simply because the metrics have improved.”

“We will remain proactive in ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians is optimized at any point in time. In Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy, we have signaled from the last Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, that we will sustain the tight policies that have helped rein-in inflationary pressures. That is the reason we kept the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, at 14 percent.

“We will also continue the transparency and even-handedness that have attracted inflows of FX into the country while keeping FX supply to the market adequate.

“As we entrench and sustain the transparency in the FX market, as FX reserves accretion continues, and market confidence and improved sentiments remain, we expect that the exchange rate will not only be stable but would begin to appreciate against major currencies.

“The adverse competitiveness outcome, which such appreciation may entail, would be adequately mitigated by proactive policies to ensure that our balance of payments position is not undermined” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

