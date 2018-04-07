We will tap from our rich African traditional religion to end human trafficking in Edo — Oba Ewuare II - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

We will tap from our rich African traditional religion to end human trafficking in Edo — Oba Ewuare II – Vanguard
We will tap from our rich African traditional religion to end human trafficking in Edo — Oba Ewuare II
Oba Ewuare II of Benin has told the European Union (EU) that the people of the kingdom will tap from the rich African traditional religion to solve human trafficking and other social vices in Edo State. •Oba Ewuare II of Benin. The Benin monarch spoke …
