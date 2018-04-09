We won’t allow sharing of money during Ekiti poll – INEC — Nigeria Today

We won’t allow sharing of money during Ekiti poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday it has put mechanisms in place to check sharing of money to voters during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, warned political parties against inducing voters during the election.

He said party agents caught sharing money would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Yakubu expressed regret that the previous governorship polls in Edo, Ondo and Anambra States were highly monetized with each voter getting as high as N5,000 each to vote for parties.

The INEC chief, who gave the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Ado-Ekiti, said the Commission would collaborate with security agencies to check vote buying at polling booths.

The meeting was attended by the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaders of political parties, security agencies, market women, civil society organizations and labour leaders, among others.

Yakubu, who was represented by the National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States, Prince Adedeji Soyebi, said vehicles won’t be allowed near polling booths during the Ekiti poll “because politicians used them to ferry cash to be shared to voters.”

He said: “The elections in Edo, Ondo and Anambra States were largely monetized. We are aware of this. It was see and buy, but it won’t happen in Ekiti.

“It was N5,000 per vote in Ondo and Anambra States. We are working with security agencies not to allow it to happen again. We even seized some cash in Anambra State.

“In Ekiti election, we won’t allow any vehicle to come near the polling units because the politicians used to keep the money in the booth. With this, it will reduce because politicians can’t carry large amount in their pockets.”

