We would give Buhari 100% support – Gov. Yahaya Bello — Nigeria Today

We would give Buhari 100% support – Gov. Yahaya Bello

Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has once again reiterated his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid saying himself and other All Progressive Congress APC members will give the President their unalloyed support.

Bello who was reacting to the recent failed recall exercise of Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi West senatorial district also said he read in the media how the Nigeria Police Force carried out their lawful duties during the whole saga.

“I read it in the news and watch it on television as law enforcement agencies are carrying out their normal lawful duties and that is all I can say about that,’ he said.

Bello who described President Buhari as a purposeful leader went on to say; “As for the party, we have a strong and purposeful leader in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari who is giving us leadership and direction and everyone of us in APC will align with him one hundred percent,”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

