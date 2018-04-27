Website builder Weebly to be snapped up by payments service Square — Nigeria Today

Website builder Weebly to be snapped up by payments service Square

Website builder Weebly has been acquired by mobile payments service Square. Led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Square says the acquisition will give merchants “one cohesive solution” for growing an omnichannel business.

The post Website builder Weebly to be snapped up by payments service Square appeared first on Digital Trends.

