Wedding Venue Is 'Mortified' After Accidentally Sending Bride An Email Calling Her A 'Cow' - HuffPost — Nigeria Today

Wedding Venue Is ‘Mortified’ After Accidentally Sending Bride An Email Calling Her A ‘Cow’ – HuffPost
|
HuffPost
|
Wedding Venue Is 'Mortified' After Accidentally Sending Bride An Email Calling Her A 'Cow'
HuffPost
It's safe to say that one bride will not be celebrating her wedding day at this British restaurant. As Britain's Sun newspaper reports, bride-to-be Jade Sharp has posted a scathing TripAdvisor review revealing how she was insulted by a restaurant she …
8 Issues You Need to Fight About BEFORE You Get Married
2 brides put wedding reception on hold to write final exam in Benue.
Operation to save wedding reception swings into action
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!