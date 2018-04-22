Weeks To LG Polls, Fire Guts Kaduna SIEC Office — Nigeria Today

Weeks To LG Polls, Fire Guts Kaduna SIEC Office
The office of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) was yesterday gutted by fire. Although no life was lost in the fire incident at the commission’s office located located along Sokoto road, the development is coming at a time KADSIECOM is preparing to conduct elections for the 23 local government councils of the state […]
The post Weeks To LG Polls, Fire Guts Kaduna SIEC Office appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
