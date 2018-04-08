Welbeck’s double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points — Nigeria Today

Welbeck’s double for Arsenal costs Southampton vital points
Danny Welbeck’s second goal of the game gave Arsenal a 3-2 win on Sunday and cost Southampton a draw they would have deserved in their struggle against relegation from the Premier League. Southampton’s defeat kept them in the bottom three, three points behind Crystal Palace but with a game in hand. Shane Long gave them the lead after 17 minutes, nipping in ahead of defender Shkodran Mustafi.
