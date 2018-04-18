We’ll lose our seats if killings persist – Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

We’ll lose our seats if killings persist – Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called for concerted efforts by his colleagues to

bring to an end the spate of incessant killings across the country.

Addressing senators during plenary yesterday, Ekweremadu said there must be a way of

stopping the killings which had become a daily affair, even if it meant closing the National

Assembly so senators could work with the executive to bring an end to the problem.

He cautioned his colleagues that if urgent measures were not taken, the issue could make them

lose their jobs.

“If they kill everybody, there will be no representatives and we will have no job.

“If it means shutting down the national assembly to go and seek solution with the executive, we

can do that. We must have a country before we even talk about elections,” the deputy Senate

president said.

Ekweremadu also asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to be ashamed in seeking help from

the international community if his government was overwhelmed.

“If it were to be in other developed countries, these challenges will not take so long a time

before it is addressed.

“We should not be ashamed to seek for help. We should not be reluctant to come out openly

and seek help,” he said.

After debates, the lawmakers referred the matter to an ad-hoc committee to investigate the

reason for the spate of killings and also charged relevant government agencies to provide aids

to affected victims.

There have been widespread killings across the country in recent times.

