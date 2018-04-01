We’ll Stop “Fulani-Sponsored Igbo Summit” With Blood – IPOB — Nigeria Today

We’ll Stop “Fulani-Sponsored Igbo Summit” With Blood – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened bloodshed should the Ohanaeze Ndigbo continue with plans to host a summit on restructuring of the country. The proscribed group gave the warning in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful. The group said it was kicking against the “Fulani-Sponsored Igbo Summit”, accusing Ohanaeze president Nnia […]

The post We’ll Stop “Fulani-Sponsored Igbo Summit” With Blood – IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

