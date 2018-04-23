Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Bauchi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Bauchi – Vanguard



Vanguard Wema Bank introduces agent banking in Bauchi

Vanguard

WEMA Bank Plc has introduced its agent banking service in Bauchi State as it seeks to deepen its retail footprint across informal economic sectors of the country. Agent banking is a cost-effective medium employed by banks to provide financial access to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

