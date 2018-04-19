Wema Bank Plans N20bn Bond Deal by July - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Wema Bank Plans N20bn Bond Deal by July – THISDAY Newspapers
Wema Bank Plans N20bn Bond Deal by July
Wema Bank Plc plans to raise N20 billion from the bond market by July and aims to pay a dividend this year for the first time in a decade, paving the way for an equity sale next year, its Chief Financial Officer, Tunde Mabawonku said. Mabawonku said …
Wema Bank to raise additional ₦20 billion in bond sale.
Wema Bank plans second tranche of debt issue
