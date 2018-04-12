 WEMA Bank posts N3.01bn pre-tax profit for 2017 - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

WEMA Bank posts N3.01bn pre-tax profit for 2017 – The Punch

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

WEMA Bank posts N3.01bn pre-tax profit for 2017
The Punch
Wema Bank Plc said it posted a profit before tax of N3.01bn for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to N3.25bn in 2016, despite reporting an increase in impairment charges from N0.42bn in 2016 to N2.18bn in 2017. The lender said its gross
Wema Bank Reports 20.07% Growth In Gross EarningsIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.