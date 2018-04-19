Wenger still hopeful on Cazorla’s return — Nigeria Today

Wenger still hopeful on Cazorla’s return

Arsene Wenger has said he is hopeful on the return of Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla back from the freak injury that has plagued him.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I hope yes, but I don’t know,” replied Wenger when asked if Cazorla will return to play again at the top level.

In Wenger’s press conference on Thursday before Arsenal’s game against West Ham, the Frenchman claimed he had not seen Cazorla since Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

“It is a while, I have not seen him since the League Cup final because he went back to make his rehab.”

“We miss him a lot. I never spoke about it in the press conferences, or not many times, as he was not the subject of the debate, but we have missed him a lot in our game. He is an exceptional football player and it is very sad what happened to him, and very sad for Arsenal as well.”

Cazorla, 33, has been out injured since October 2016, having suffered with serious Achilles issue in the 6-0 win against Ludogorets in the Champions League. The Spanish playmaker was at risk of losing his foot due to an infection, and has gone under the knife 10 times, at some point needing to patch his ankle with skin from his forearm.

