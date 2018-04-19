 Wenger still hopeful on Cazorla’s return — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wenger still hopeful on Cazorla’s return

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Santi Cazorla PHOTO:Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Arsene Wenger has said he is hopeful on the return of Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla back from the freak injury that has plagued him.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I hope yes, but I don’t know,” replied Wenger when asked if Cazorla will return to play again at the top level.

In Wenger’s press conference on Thursday before Arsenal’s game against West Ham, the Frenchman claimed he had not seen Cazorla since Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

“It is a while, I have not seen him since the League Cup final because he went back to make his rehab.”

“We miss him a lot. I never spoke about it in the press conferences, or not many times, as he was not the subject of the debate, but we have missed him a lot in our game. He is an exceptional football player and it is very sad what happened to him, and very sad for Arsenal as well.”

Cazorla, 33, has been out injured since October 2016, having suffered with serious Achilles issue in the 6-0 win against Ludogorets in the Champions League. The Spanish playmaker was at risk of losing his foot due to an infection, and has gone under the knife 10 times, at some point needing to patch his ankle with skin from his forearm.

 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.