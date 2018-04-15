We're behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

We’re behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss – Goal.com
Goal.com
We're behind the rest of the world – Wenger rues VAR vote after Newcastle loss
The Gunners had penalty appeals denied during their loss to Newcastle United, leaving the manager unhappy with the lack of technological support. Arsene Wenger believes the Premier League is "behind the rest of the world" following the decision not to …
Arsene Wenger: VAR snub puts Premier League 'behind the rest of the world'
