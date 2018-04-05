 We’re Giving Away ‘Five Fingers for Marseille ‘ Movie Tickets, In Partnership with Ster-Kinekor — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in South Africa, Technology | 0 comments

Five Fingers for Marseille is an original South African Western, and has been described as a work of art. The film releases on April 6. We at The Daily Vox can’t wait for the movie- and we want to share the love with you.

To win a set of tickets, reply to the following tickets and tell us why you’re excited to see Five Fingers, and show us with a short video, GIF, or meme.

The competition ends on Friday, April 13. Winners will be notified on Monday, April 16.

Enter and stand a chance to see Five Fingers for Marseille at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas:

Newtown Junction, Maponya Mall, Rosebank Nouveau, Southgate, Sterland, Tygervalley, Mall of The North, Mall of Africa, Gateway, Eastgate, Cresta, Cavendish, Brooklyn Nouveau and Baywest.

Featured image: Provided by Ster-Kinekor

