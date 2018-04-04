We’re on same page with Buhari—APC governors insist — Nigeria Today

We’re on same page with Buhari—APC governors insist

Governors of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) on Wednesday dismissed media reports that there was disagreement between them and President Muhammadu Buhari over tenure elongation for the APC national and state executives.

Gov. Abdul-aziz Yari of Zamfara stated this when he briefed State House correspondents alongside Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on the outcome of the meeting between the APC governors and the president in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said that all the 24 governors of the APC were on the same page with President Buhari over the issue of the national leadership of the party.

“We have seen so many captions that there is disagreement between the governors over the issue of our party Chairman or about the party leadership.

“No, we had a meeting with Mr. President yesterday ( Tuesday ), and we extended the meeting tonight and we followed up with consultations with the President now.

“We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are in the same page with Mr President that we are going to respect our party constitution; we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

According to Yari, the governors have collectively agreed that there should be congresses at local, state and national levels.

He revealed that the committee set up by the National Secretariat of the party headed by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau would be presenting its report later today.

`The governors are also meeting with the working committee today so that we come up with convention committee names as well as a timetable for the election.’’

“So, there is no deadlock in our meeting, we have progressed and very soon you will have the names of the convention committee members; as well as the timetable.’’

Gov. Okorocha on his part said, “I just want to let you know that there is no crisis in the APC at all and we want to use this opportunity to advise the media to stop spreading rumours of crisis in APC. There is no single crisis in APC.’’

“But let me correct one impression, the issue of congress and convention does not mean that the previous people who have served the party have done badly.

“And it does not mean that they cannot come back or that they cannot re-contest, that is not it.

“We are simply saying that their tenure has ended and those who wish to re-contest can re-contest and can be elected into our party structure.

“So, we are all one as family and we are set to go for 2019 elections in victory.’’

