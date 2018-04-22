Were you freaked out by Friday the 13th? — Nigeria Today

Were you freaked out by Friday the 13th?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some people take the superstition of Friday the 13th very seriously. Normal acts, like getting on a plane today can feel like the end of the world for them.

One Tweeted that he was not only on flight number 666, but en-route to Hel (well Helsinki, but same thing).

Many people were also disappointed by the fact that this Friday, April the 13th landed on the same day as International Kissing Day. Some predicted a kiss of death as their early end.

