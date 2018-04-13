We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps — Nigeria Today

We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps
The House of Representatives said on Thursday that it had yet to receive any request from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking approval for the $1bn proposed for spending on the procurement of military hardware to fight Boko Haram insurgents. But, it clarified that whenever the President sent such a request, lawmakers would consider it like any […]
