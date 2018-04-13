We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps — Nigeria Today

We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps

The House of Representatives said on Thursday that it had yet to receive any request from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking approval for the $1bn proposed for spending on the procurement of military hardware to fight Boko Haram insurgents. But, it clarified that whenever the President sent such a request, lawmakers would consider it like any […]

The post We’ve not received $1bn arms’ request from Buhari – Reps appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

